Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim CM on June 10

GANGTOK: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang is set to take oath as chief minister of the Himalayan state for a second straight term on Monday, officials said.

Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium here, they said.

The council of ministers in Sikkim has a strength of 12 members, including the chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be attended by around 30,000 people, will commence at 4 pm, the officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Gangtok in view of the event.

Tamang, 56, who spearheaded the SKM's landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2.