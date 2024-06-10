Shehbaz Sharif wishes Modi on taking oath, PM thanks Pakistani counterpart

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif for his congratulatory message on retaining the top office for a third term.

Since the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls was concluded on June 4, leaders of nearly 100 countries have congratulated Modi for the victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Thank you @cmshehbaz for your good wishes," Modi said in reply to Sharif's message on X.

In a post on the social media platform, Sharif said, "Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India."

Seven leaders from countries in India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Union council of ministers on Sunday.