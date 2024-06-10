Strength & resilience — this single mother rose through the ranks

MUMBAI: Raksha Khadse, BJP’s three-time MP from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, was on Sunday sworn in as a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government.

The political journey of Khadse, marked by her personal strength and resilience, is inspiring. After losing her husband Nikhil Khadse in 2013, she started her political journey as a sarpanch of her village Kothadi and later as a member of the Jalgaon zila parishad.

Her early success in local politics led to her election as an MP in 2014 from Raver at the age of 26. She continued to win the seats three times.

Her photos with her two small children in her arms became social media hits, highlighting her ability to balance her personal life with her political responsibilities.

“Taking oath as a minister is a big thing for me if I look back at the condition in which I started my journey. My husband died when my son was only two and a half years old and my daughter was four years old. My personal life was full of pain, but the support and love of the people helped me forget these sorrows,” she said.

Talking about her love for her work, she pointed out that she never put her all to be able to get posts.