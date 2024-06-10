Terror attack on bus in J-K: Four from Rajasthan, three from UP among nine deceased

JAMMU: Authorities on Monday identified the nine victims of the deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Among the victims are four natives of Rajasthan, including a two-year-old boy, and three from Uttar Pradesh.

Ten people with gunshot wounds are among the 41 pilgrims, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, undergoing treatment in three hospitals of Jammu and Reasi districts, officials said.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district around 6.10 pm on Sunday, killing nine and injuring several.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area.