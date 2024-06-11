After poll drubbing, BJP faces Rajasthan dilemma, likely to rejig state party

JAIPUR: After facing a setback in Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is gearing up for significant changes in the state. Sources said some senior leaders will be relieved of their current responsibilities, while others will be assigned new roles.

Despite the party’s weak performance in the state, the party leadership has appointed four MPs from the state to the cabinet. Among the prominent leaders, former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is not clear about his position. Some reports suggest he may be reappointed.

Birla is considered close to both Modi and Amit Shah, and during his tenure as Speaker, he made several significant decisions. Due to his working style, Birla maintains good rapport with opposition parties. Given that the BJP does not have a majority, the party leadership is likely to want a trusted confidant like Birla as the Speaker.