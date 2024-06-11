After poll drubbing, BJP faces Rajasthan dilemma, likely to rejig state party

JAIPUR: After facing a setback in Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is gearing up for significant changes in the state. Sources said some senior leaders will be relieved of their current responsibilities, while others will be assigned new roles.
Despite the party’s weak performance in the state, the party leadership has appointed four MPs from the state to the cabinet. Among the prominent leaders, former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is not clear about his position. Some reports suggest he may be reappointed.
Birla is considered close to both Modi and Amit Shah, and during his tenure as Speaker, he made several significant decisions. Due to his working style, Birla maintains good rapport with opposition parties. Given that the BJP does not have a majority, the party leadership is likely to want a trusted confidant like Birla as the Speaker.
On the other hand, MP CP Joshi could be removed as the state party president. Earlier discussions suggested he could be given a place in the Modi cabinet, but his name was not among the ministers who took oath with the PM on Sunday. Apart from the party’s poor performance, another reason for this change is the need to balance local caste equations.
Both Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and CP Joshi belong to the Brahmin community, prompting the BJP to consider appointing a state president from a different community.
If party sources are to be believed, potential candidates for the role include members of the OBC, Jat, and Rajput communities. The biggest question is what role CP Joshi will play after leaving the state president post. Joshi managed the campaign and logistics of many seats in Odisha during the Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP performed well. Indications are that he could be appointed in charge of another state. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, a contender from the OBC community, is being considered for the state president position.