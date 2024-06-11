BJP stalwarts Amit Shah, Nadda and Chouhan take charge as cabinet ministers

NEW DELHI: Top BJP leaders Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan took charge as cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

Amit Shah took charge as the Union Home Minister for the second consecutive term. Shah, who has been holding the portfolio since 2019, has returned to the Modi 3. 0 government in the same capacity.

Before taking charge of the ministry, Shah visited the National Police Memorial in the city's Chanakyapuri area to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.

The 59-year old Shah was elected from Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election.

Shah has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.

In the fresh tenure as home minister, the immediate priority of Shah will be the implementation of the three newly enacted criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

These laws, scheduled to come into effect from July 1, are set to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, marking a significant shift towards a more efficient and effective legal framework

BJP President J P Nadda assumed charge of the Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry and Union Health Ministry. The leader was assigned both ministries on Monday, a day after taking oath as a cabinet minister.

Nadda held the health portfolio during the Modi government's first term before he took over as the BJP's working president in 2019 and became a full-fledged party president in January 2020 following Amit Shah's appointment as Union Home Minister.

Nadda's term as BJP president ended in January and he was given a six-month extension to oversee the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. His term ends in June.

Senior BJP leader and four-time former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan took charge of the Union Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday.

He has also been allocated the Rural Development Ministry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet.

The 65-year-old leader, took oath as part of the Prime Minister's Council of Ministers on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in his over three-decade-long political career.

His induction into the Union Cabinet was widely anticipated after Prime Minister Modi lauded him at a rally in Madhya Pradesh before the Lok Sabha polls, acknowledging his contributions and popularity.