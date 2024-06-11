Terror attack on bus in J-K: Bodies of four victims arrive in Jaipur

JAIPUR: The bodies of four people, including a two-year-old boy, killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived here by train on Tuesday, police said.

According to them, the bodies arrived here on the Pooja Express and were taken to Harmada and Chomu by the deceased's family members and relatives.

Cloth merchant Rajendra Saini (42), his wife Mamta (40), their relative Pooja Saini (30) and her two-year-old son Titu are among the nine killed after terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu's Reasi district on Sunday evening.