Congress demands assurance against privatisation of steel plants as Kumaraswamy assumes office

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday asked new Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy whether he will give an assurance that steel plants, including the ones in Visakhapatnam and Salem, will not be privatised.

Kumaraswamy is new steel minister in a "rusted" government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said and posed a set of five questions relating to steel plants in Visakhapatnam, Salem, Nagarnar, Bhadrawati and Durgapur.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in a post on X that the previous administration had proposed the sale of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), commonly known as the Vizag Steel Plant, to the prime minister's friends.

More than one lakh people rely on it for their livelihoods and RINL unions have peacefully protesting since the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs' January 2021 approval for 100 per cent privatisation of RINL, its joint ventures, and subsidiaries, he said.

Employees report that deliberate government negligence is pushing the once thriving steel plant into increasing losses, Ramesh added.

"Will Mr Kumaraswamy provide a written commitment that he will not sell the Vizag Steel Plant to the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri's industrialist friends," he went on to ask.