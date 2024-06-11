Desecration of religious site: Sec 144 imposed as protests turn violent, govt buildings torched in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Tension prevailed in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda bazar district where the protest by the Satnami caste followers over the desecration of their place of worship 'Jaitkhamb' near Girodhpuri turned violent on Monday evening.

Satnamis are a notified community in the Scheduled Caste list of the state.

Thousands of Satnami protestors, while demanding a probe by CBI and arrest of culprits pelted stones on the offices of the collector and district panchayat resulting in substantial damages.

They later set on fire the major portions of the collectorate building including the office of the superintendent of police and adjacent important official establishments besides over a hundred vehicles in the area.

The Baloda bazar district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC to prohibit assembly of five or more individuals in the city.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai summoned a high-level meeting at his official residence to take stock of the massive violence that erupted and continued for nearly two and a half hours. He warned of stringent action against disturbing peace and harmony in the region.

The state home minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday had announced a judicial probe into deliberately damaging the place of worship and appealed to maintain peace and harmony. The police after the registration of an FIR into the desecration incident earlier arrested three but the Satnami community remained discontented and claimed those arrested were not the actual offenders accusing the police of protecting the culprits.