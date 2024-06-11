Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha electionsExpress photo
Had Priyanka fought from Varanasi, Modi would have lost: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said he and other party parliamentarians would not "fall victim to arrogance" over the poll outcome and work for the cause of the masses.

RAEBARELI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday that had his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contested the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost by two or three lakh votes.

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting here, he said the INDIA coalition parties fought the election unitedly in Raebareli, Amethi and other parts of the country to reduce the strength of the BJP-led NDA in Parliament.

Gandhi said he and other party parliamentarians would not "fall victim to arrogance" over the poll outcome and work for the cause of the masses.

The Congress leader accused Modi of ignoring the common people and giving prominence to top industrialists and other personalities during the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, and said the masses taught them a lesson by ensuring the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya.

In her brief speech, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi thanked the people of Amethi and Raebareli for ensuring the party's victory in these constituencies.

