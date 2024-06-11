Jharkhand Cabinet expansion likely after Kalpana Soren takes oath as member of Assembly

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is likely to see a Cabinet expansion after Kalpana Soren took the oath of office and secrecy as a member of the Jharkhand Assembly for the first time on Monday after her recent victory in the Gandey Assembly bypoll.
If Kalpana Soren, the wife of former of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets a ministerial post in the Cabinet in the Champai-led government, the 12th ministerial berth that was lying vacant for the last several years will get filled.
After taking oath as a member of the House, Kalpana addressed the gathering and said that she took charge of the election campaign and all responsibility entrusted to her by the party during Lok Sabha elections with full dedication and she will continue to do so in future.
“There is little time left for Assembly elections, but we will use all our potential to make use of the time to do well in the Assembly polls,” said Kalpana.
There are also the chances of a major rejig in the Champai Cabinet so that Kalpana Soren could be given some key ministerial berth in the government.
Since, Alamgir Alam, who is currently lodged in jail in after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to tender scam, resigned from his ministerial post on Monday, the process of Cabinet expansion is likely to start soon.
With Alam being a minister from Congress quota; Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari or Mahgama MLA Dipika Pandey Singh is likely to replace him.
According to an agreement reached between the ruling alliance partners, Congress was to get four ministerial berths, RJD one while the rest of the 7 ministries had to be retained by the JMM.
Meanwhile, there are high chances of Kalpana Soren being replaced as the Chief Minister as JMM and Congress have repeatedly portrayed her as an alternative to Hemant Soren.
It was also speculated that Sarfaraz Ahmed resigned from the Gandey Assembly seat to pave the way for Kalpana Soren to become the Chief Minister, but looking at the opposition from inside the family and the party as well, Champai Soren was made the Chief Minister.
Kalpana Soren, who projected herself as the JMM leader before the nation during the concluding ceremony of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Mumbai on March 17 and gave the slogan – India Jhukega Nahin – India Rukega Nahi (India will not bow down – India will not stop), is said to have been taking almost all key decisions in the party.
Looking at the way Kalpana Soren handled and led the party in the Lok Sabha elections, she is also expected to play a big role in the upcoming assembly elections.