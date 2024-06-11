Jharkhand Cabinet expansion likely after Kalpana Soren takes oath as member of Assembly

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is likely to see a Cabinet expansion after Kalpana Soren took the oath of office and secrecy as a member of the Jharkhand Assembly for the first time on Monday after her recent victory in the Gandey Assembly bypoll.

If Kalpana Soren, the wife of former of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets a ministerial post in the Cabinet in the Champai-led government, the 12th ministerial berth that was lying vacant for the last several years will get filled.

After taking oath as a member of the House, Kalpana addressed the gathering and said that she took charge of the election campaign and all responsibility entrusted to her by the party during Lok Sabha elections with full dedication and she will continue to do so in future.

“There is little time left for Assembly elections, but we will use all our potential to make use of the time to do well in the Assembly polls,” said Kalpana.

There are also the chances of a major rejig in the Champai Cabinet so that Kalpana Soren could be given some key ministerial berth in the government.

Since, Alamgir Alam, who is currently lodged in jail in after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to tender scam, resigned from his ministerial post on Monday, the process of Cabinet expansion is likely to start soon.