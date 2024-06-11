K'taka Congress leader urges review of state's welfare schemes; Criticises BJP for caste discrimination in Cabinet

Madikeri: M Lakshmana, the Congress candidate from the Mysuru-Kodagu LS constituency, who lost the elections to BJP's Yaduveer Wadiyer on Tuesday criticised the caste discrimination in the allocation of ministries at the centre.

“What is the reason behind BJP extending maximum allocation to candidates from the Brahmin community? Veerashaiva Lingayats who openly supported BJP, minorities and backward-class community candidates have not been given cabinet berths. The cabinet is contrary to social justice,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Madikeri, the Congress leader took up responsibility for his defeat in the elections and urged the newly elected MP to leave caste politics and become 'the voice of Kodagu.'

“Earlier MPs have not done much to the district. They were involved in caste politics. The current MP must meet the demands of the people of Kodagu,” he said.

The 59-year-old leader who is a close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon the state government to reassess its welfare schemes to check for errors.

“Among the five guarantees released by the state, few guarantees must be reviewed to rectify any technical errors.. Guarantee schemes have benefited the poor. However, some schemes must be reviewed to address technical errors and some changes need to be done to ensure that it reaches the poor,” he said.

He analyzed that schemes like ‘Shakthi’ and ‘Gruha Jyothi’ are being utilized by APL beneficiaries who earn lakhs of rupees.

“The benefit of ‘Shakthi’ scheme is also reaching the rich. These issues must be reviewed,” he said.

Speaking of his defeat in the elections, he said he is the one to be blamed. He thanked the Karnataka CM, DCM and other Congress party workers for supporting him during the election campaign.

Acknowledging the efforts of his party workers, Lakshmana said, “I am the reason for my defeat. I have no luck and I apologize for disappointing the voters.”

The Congress leader further urged the newly sworn in Union Minister from the state, HD Kumaraswamy to be a strong voice at the centre.

Kodagu district Congress president Dharmaja Uthappa and others were present at the press conference.