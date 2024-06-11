Mann wades into Kangana slapgate row

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut, might have been angry over the actor’s previous statements on the farmers’ stir.

Mann also ticked off the actor over her remarks on “terrorism.” He said whether one is a film actor or an MP, it is wrong to term the entire Punjab a “terrorist” state. “On every issue, you say that they are terrorists and separatists. If farmers hold protests, they are called terrorists. It is wrong,” he added.

CM Mann recalled the contribution of Punjab in the country’s freedom struggle and also said it feeds the nation. Demanding a fair investigation into the incident and asserting that there should not be any injustice, the farmer outfits, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, on Sunday, took out a march in Mohali in support of the CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said there should be an impartial probe into the matter.