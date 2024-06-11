One terrorist killed, two others trapped in encounter in J&K’s Kathua

SRINAGAR: Two days after terrorists attacked a pilgrim bus in Reasi, one terrorist was killed and two others were trapped in an encounter in a village in Hira Nagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Kathua.

A police official said at around 7:45 pm, a group of 2-3 terrorists were seen in village Seda Sohal in Hira Nagar sector, close to the International Border, in Kathua district.

“The terrorists forcefully entered a house and asked for water. The father and son, who were present in the house, both ran away and terrorists started firing on them,” he said.

After hearing the gunshots, the policemen rushed to the spot and killed a terrorist in an encounter and two other terrorists were also trapped.

Additional contingents of police, army and paramilitary CRPF men have rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent the terrorists from escaping.