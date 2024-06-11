One terrorist killed, two others trapped in encounter in J&K’s Kathua

SRINAGAR: Two days after terrorists attacked a pilgrim bus in Reasi, one terrorist was killed and two others were trapped in an encounter in a village in Hira Nagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Kathua.
A police official said at around 7:45 pm, a group of 2-3 terrorists were seen in village Seda Sohal in Hira Nagar sector, close to the International Border, in Kathua district.
“The terrorists forcefully entered a house and asked for water. The father and son, who were present in the house, both ran away and terrorists started firing on them,” he said.
After hearing the gunshots, the policemen rushed to the spot and killed a terrorist in an encounter and two other terrorists were also trapped.
Additional contingents of police, army and paramilitary CRPF men have rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent the terrorists from escaping.
Sources said a civilian was injured in the gunfire. However, it is not confirmed whether the civilian was part of the father-son duo fired at by terrorists after they fled from their house.
Union MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is the local MP, in a post on X said he is in continuous online contact with DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas.
“I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Anayat Ali Choudhary, who is on the spot. The owner of the house that was attacked is also in touch on mobile phone,” he said.
The minister said a joint police and paramilitary operation is going on.
“One terrorist has been neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments,” he added.
The security arrangements across Jammu region especially in areas close to the border with Pakistan and main highways has been increased after Sunday’s terrorist attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi district in which nine pilgrims were killed and 43 others injured.