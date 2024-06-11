Opposition decides to contest for deputy speaker post

NEW DELHI: As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is expected to begin in the third week of June with the oath-taking by the newly elected candidates as members of the House, it is keenly watched whether the House will get a Deputy Speaker or not. With the INDIA bloc parties having an impressive number of 234 members in the new Lok Sabha, the opposition leaders are pitching for a deputy speaker, a post that had been vacant for the last five years.

While the outgoing 17th Lok Sabha was unprecedented in functioning without a deputy speaker, the Constitution mandates the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha soon after the Speaker is elected, says former Lok Sabha Secretary-General P DT Achary.

He said that the Deputy Speaker post is a constitutional position; by convention, it goes to the Opposition. “The Constitution guarantees an important place for the Deputy Speaker in the parliamentary system. Not appointing one was unconstitutional,” said Achary.