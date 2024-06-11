Terror cannot be policy of good neighbours; India prioritizes neighbourly relations: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India’s relationship with its neighbours is an overriding priority said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday after assuming charge as EAM for the second time in the NDA-led coalition government.
“India’s foreign policy will grow under PM Modi. However, issues like cross border terror cannot be the policy of a good neighbors. Border issues remain, those need to be resolved,” said Dr Jaishankar adding that they had a good meeting with President Mohammad Muizzu of Maldives.
“PM Modi met President Muizzu and had a good meeting. I will be guided by my experience and conversation,” he added.
“In any country, and especially in a democracy, it is a very big deal for a government to get elected three times in a row. So the world will definitely feel that today there is a lot of political stability in India. As far as Pakistan and China are concerned, the relations with those countries are different, and the problems there are also different,” he added.
Meanwhile, Dr Jaishankar also said he was confident that under PM Modi’s leadership, the “foreign policy of Modi 3.0 will be very successful” while taking note of the turbulent circumstances in the world with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and conflict between Israel and Hamas.
“Our country which is in a very turbulent, divided world, a world of conflicts and tensions. This would actually position us as a country which is trusted by many whose prestige and influence will grow, and whose interests will be advanced,” he said.
Dr Jaishankar also spoke about India’s bid to get a permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying there are different aspects to it but the current leadership will “definitely increase” the country’s identity in the world.
“It is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs. In the last term, this ministry performed exceptionally well,” he said about retaining the portfolio for the second time.
He will be joined by Pabitra Margherita and Kirti Vardhan Singh as Ministers of State.