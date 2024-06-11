Terror cannot be policy of good neighbours; India prioritizes neighbourly relations: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India’s relationship with its neighbours is an overriding priority said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday after assuming charge as EAM for the second time in the NDA-led coalition government.

“India’s foreign policy will grow under PM Modi. However, issues like cross border terror cannot be the policy of a good neighbors. Border issues remain, those need to be resolved,” said Dr Jaishankar adding that they had a good meeting with President Mohammad Muizzu of Maldives.

“PM Modi met President Muizzu and had a good meeting. I will be guided by my experience and conversation,” he added.

“In any country, and especially in a democracy, it is a very big deal for a government to get elected three times in a row. So the world will definitely feel that today there is a lot of political stability in India. As far as Pakistan and China are concerned, the relations with those countries are different, and the problems there are also different,” he added.