7 FIRs, over 200 held after arson hits Chhattisgarh town

RAIPUR: After a day of violence and arson perpetrated by thousands of Satnami protesters, the district administration in Chhattisgarh swiftly responded. They have imposed Section 144 CrPC, initiated seven FIRs, and commenced an investigation that led to the arrest of approximately two hundred individuals involved in the violence.

Forty-five individuals have been named in the seven FIRs filed by the district police under eleven IPC sections. Video footage and social media inputs are being scrutinised for further leads.

Dayaldas Baghel, the state’s food & civil supplies minister and district overseer, accused the opposition Congress of inciting the violent outburst.

Demanding a CBI inquiry and the apprehension of perpetrators, over 5,000 Satnami demonstrators besieged the collector’s and district panchayat offices, inflicting substantial damage by pelting stones and setting government buildings, including the collectorate and police superintendent’s office, ablaze. Additionally, over a hundred vehicles fell victim to the rampage.