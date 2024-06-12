7 FIRs, over 200 held after arson hits Chhattisgarh town

RAIPUR: After a day of violence and arson perpetrated by thousands of Satnami protesters, the district administration in Chhattisgarh swiftly responded. They have imposed Section 144 CrPC, initiated seven FIRs, and commenced an investigation that led to the arrest of approximately two hundred individuals involved in the violence.
Forty-five individuals have been named in the seven FIRs filed by the district police under eleven IPC sections. Video footage and social media inputs are being scrutinised for further leads.
Dayaldas Baghel, the state’s food & civil supplies minister and district overseer, accused the opposition Congress of inciting the violent outburst.
Demanding a CBI inquiry and the apprehension of perpetrators, over 5,000 Satnami demonstrators besieged the collector’s and district panchayat offices, inflicting substantial damage by pelting stones and setting government buildings, including the collectorate and police superintendent’s office, ablaze. Additionally, over a hundred vehicles fell victim to the rampage.
The protest stemmed from the desecration of the Satnami place of worship, ‘Jaitkhamb,’ near Girodhpuri, during the night of May 15-16. Despite government assurances of a judicial investigation into the vandalism, the situation escalated into violence.
In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai convened a meeting on Tuesday, attended by five state ministers, including both deputy chief ministers, and senior state officials.
Home Minister Vijay Sharma, visiting the affected area, affirmed the government’s determination to take stringent legal action against the perpetrators.
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has condemned the incident and called for the resignations of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, citing a breakdown in governance and deteriorating law and order.