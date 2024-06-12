Ajit Pawar's NCP likely to nominate wife Sunetra or son Parth for Rajya Sabha election

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to nominate either his wife, Sunetra Pawar, or their son, Parth Pawar, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Rajya Sabha by-election was necessitated after NCP Working President Praful Patel resigned, following his re-election to the Upper House of Parliament in February.

News agency IANS reported, quoting an NCP minister, “Ajit Pawar is expected to brief the ministers and legislators about Sunetra Pawar’s nomination and thereafter her name will be finalised."

"Sunetra Pawar’s nomination is a calculated move to checkmate NCP(SP) Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule in the run-up to the state Assembly elections in September-October this year," the minister added.