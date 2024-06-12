BJP paid price for trying to change Constitution: Rahul

“We all saw how PM Modi bowed before the Constitution. The people of UP have made him do it. The public sent a message to the PM that if you touch the Constitution, we will teach you a lesson. This is only the beginning,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi won Rae Bareli seat by a margin of 3.9 lakh votes over his BJP rival Dinesh Pratap Singh. Though Gandhi also won the Wayanad seat, he is yet to announce his final choice of seat. He will visit Wayanad on Wednesday.

The former Congress chief said that INDIA bloc parties fought the election unitedly in Rae Bareli, Amethi and other parts of the country to weaken the BJP-led NDA in Parliament.