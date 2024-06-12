Dalit leaders rally in Gondal against alleged assault on NSUI leader by BJP MLA's son

AHMEDABAD: Several Dalit community leaders on Wednesday organised a bike rally in Gondal to protest against the alleged assault on NSUI leader Sanjay Solanki by the son of BJP MLA Geetaba Jadeja.

Sanjay Solanki, a young Dalit leader was kidnapped and severely beaten by Ganesh Jadeja, son of Gondal BJP MLA Geetaba Jadeja after the victim advised Jadega against driving carelessly.

According to the police, the series of incidents unfolded after Solanki, the son of a prominent community leader in Gondal advised Ganesh Jadeja to drive carefully on the night of June 6 after the latter’s car passed too close to his two-wheeler in the Kalva Chowk area. The next morning, while Sanjay was out on his two-wheeler, a car carrying Ganesh Jadeja’s men allegedly rammed into him. Five men emerged from the car, allegedly beat him with sticks, and forced him into the vehicle, police said.

The rally was organised by members of "Samast Dalit Samaj Gujarat" from Junagadh to Gondal to protest this assault on the young Dalit leader.

In response to the rally, 84 villages in Gondal, along with Saurashtra's prominent Gondal Marketing Yard, observed a "Bandh" showing support to the MLA's son.

Responding to the Dalit community members taking out a massive rally, former BJP MLA of Gondal, Jairajsinh Jadeja said that he would not like to comment on "such people" as there is a difference between his "level" and theirs.

"This is a rally, a meeting, and it doesn't matter who speaks at it. There is a significant difference between their level and mine, and I don't need to respond to such people," he said.

Jadeja also criticised the media coverage around the incident which he alleged was "one-sided."

"So far, the media coverage has been one-sided. I have the support of every community. In the coming days, people will gather to express their concerns about the disgrace brought to Gondal. They should be worried about that," he said.