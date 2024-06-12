Didi moves EC for polling in 10 constituencies

KOLKATA: After the Election Commission announced that by-elections in four assembly seats will be held on July 10, the Trinamool Congress wrote to the poll panel urging it to also conduct bypolls in six other constituencies that are going to be vacant as the MLAs from there have been elected as MPs.

“It is prudent and resource effective to conduct bypolls for all 10 Assembly seats together after six seats are vacated by the MLAs who will soon be required to resign within six months,” the TMC letter said.

The seats to be vacant include Madarihat, Naihati, Taldangra, Medinipur, Sitai and Haroa. The EC has announced bypolls for Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala.

“There is absolutely no valid or rational reason for conducting staggered bypolls in the same state for different Assembly seats that are vacant and soon to be vacant. This only serves to affect governance and hinder smooth functioning of the administration by keeping the state in election mode constantly,” the letter said.