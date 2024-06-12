First session of 18th Lok Sabha to start from June 24 to July 3: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly elected members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

The first three days of the session will see the newly elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House.

The session will conclude on July 3.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27 and is likely to outline the new government's roadmap for the next five years.

"First session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24/6/24 to 3/7/24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members, election of Speaker, President's address and discussion thereon," Rijiju said in a post on X.