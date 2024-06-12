Focus on human intel & relook at security: Experts

SRINAGAR: Days after a militant attack on a pilgrim bus in J&K’s Reasi, security experts warn that militants are attempting to spread an arc of violence in the Jammu region and advise security agencies to focus on human as well as on technical intelligence and revisit security and border management plans to defeat Pakistan’s designs.

Former J&K police chief SP Vaid said militants are attempting to spread an arc of violence to the Jammu region beyond the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

The militant attack on the pilgrim bus took place in Reasi, which lies on the border of Rajouri district. At least nine pilgrims, including four from Rajasthan, three from UP and two from J&K were killed and 43 others injured in the attack. Vaid said security agencies have to formulate an action plan to eliminate militants and foil their attempt to spread militancy to Reasi and other parts of Jammu region.