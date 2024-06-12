Focus on human intel & relook at security: Experts

SRINAGAR: Days after a militant attack on a pilgrim bus in J&K’s Reasi, security experts warn that militants are attempting to spread an arc of violence in the Jammu region and advise security agencies to focus on human as well as on technical intelligence and revisit security and border management plans to defeat Pakistan’s designs.
Former J&K police chief SP Vaid said militants are attempting to spread an arc of violence to the Jammu region beyond the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
The militant attack on the pilgrim bus took place in Reasi, which lies on the border of Rajouri district. At least nine pilgrims, including four from Rajasthan, three from UP and two from J&K were killed and 43 others injured in the attack. Vaid said security agencies have to formulate an action plan to eliminate militants and foil their attempt to spread militancy to Reasi and other parts of Jammu region.
He said the area where the attack on pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple took place has a difficult terrain. “Security agencies need to develop an intelligence system to take on militants,” said Vaid. Security forces are continuing search operations in the forest area of Reasi to track down a group of militants involved in the attack.
Another former J&K police chief Kuldip Khoda said this kind of attack has taken place after a long time. There is a clear message that Pakistan does not want to give the impression that they have given up on terrorism, he said.
Stressing that security forces have to formulate a proficient plan to counter Pak strategy, Khoda said security agencies have to depend more on human intelligence along with technical intelligence.
‘Arc of violence’
