In dilemma on whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli LS seat, says Rahul Gandhi

MALAPPURAM/WAYANAD: Rahul Gandhi, who won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 general elections, kept people guessing on Wednesday about which seat he will retain, even as KPCC chief K Sudhakaran hinted that the Congress leader would relinquish the constituency in Kerala.

According to the Representation of People Act, a candidate can contest from two Lok Sabha constituencies, but can hold only one seat at a time.

The candidate has two weeks from the date of declaration of results to vacate one of the seats.

The 2024 LS poll results were announced on June 4.

Therefore, the Congress leader has to give up one of the two seats he has won.

Addressing a public meeting at Edavanna in Malappuram earlier in the day, Gandhi said he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish.

He said that whatever decision he takes, both constituencies will be happy with it.

Meanwhile, at a public meeting at Kalpetta in Wayanad district where Gandhi was present, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran hinted that the Congress leader might relinquish the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

"We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad. Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him," Sudhakaran said.

Later, during his speech, Gandhi said many were speculating whether he would relinquish the Rae Bareli or the Wayanad LS seat.

"Everybody knows the answer to this, except for myself," he said.