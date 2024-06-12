Maharashtra: Cracks in Opposition over council polls

MUMBAI: The difference in Maha Vikas Aghadi erupted over Maharashtra state legislative council’s graduate and teacher’s constituency elections. The differences mainly arose between Congress party and Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that the Congress plans to contested Nasik, and Konkan graduate constituency elections. “We have already announced the candidates to contest the Konkan and Nashik graduate seats.

The Shiv Sena has also announced candidates for Konkan, Nashik and Mumbai constituencies. The Congress is trying to ensure that the Mahavikas Aghadi can get good success in these elections too like the Lok Sabha if the decision to contest the Legislative Council elections is taken together. We tried to contact Uddhav Thackeray, but he was abroad and couldn’t be reached. We tried to connect at Matoshree today but we were not able to connect as well,” said Nana Patole.

Patole added it is not late yet and a solution can be reached through discussion and the candidates can be withdrawn as well.