Nadda stresses on implementation of 100-day government plan

NEW DELHI: Former BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday took charge as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

After taking charge, Nadda, along with Ministers of State for Health Anupriya Patel and Prataprao Jadhav interacted with senior officials of the ministry. Nadda reportedly told officials to focus on the government’s 100-day agenda and successfully implement various flagship programmes.

The 63-year-old minister had held the health portfolio during the Modi government’s first term. He took over as BJP’s working president in 2019 and became a full-fledged party chief in January 2020 after Amit Shah’s appointment as home minister.

He also took charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, just like his predecessor Mansukh Mandaviya, who is now handling Youth Affairs and Sports.

Soon after taking charge, Nadda took to microblogging site X. “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare plays a crucial role in the nation’s progress and the well-being of its people. As the backbone of the country, the health sector not only promotes public health but also stands as a strong force in addressing health challenges,” he wrote.

Nadda also said that the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers “plays a pivotal role in driving the nation towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. It ensures the steady supply, accessibility, and affordability of crucial chemicals and fertilisers essential for agriculture, industry, and healthcare sectors.

The tenure of Nadda, who holds a law degree, as BJP president will end in June.