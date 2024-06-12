Pune Porsche crash: Teen to stay in observation home till June 25, undergo more counselling sessions

PUNE: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday extended till June 25 the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car crash that killed two IT engineers in Pune after police submitted he was still undergoing counselling sessions and probe in the case was going on.

The Porsche car driven by the teenager, son of builder Vishal Agrawal, crashed into a motorbike in the early hours of May 19, killing IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both hailing from Madhya Pradesh, in Kalyani Nagar.

The teen was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

The Pune police through prosecutors sought the extension of the juvenile's custody for another 14 days at the observation home citing his safety.

He was in the observation home remand till June 12.

They also told the board that the teen's release at the current juncture may hinder the ongoing investigation into the case and other related matters, including alleged swapping of his blood samples taken after the May 19 accident.

The defence opposed the Pune police's remand extension plea and told the board the minor must be released from the observation facility.

According to a police official, prosecutors in their remand extension plea told the JJB that the minor boy was still undergoing psychological counselling sessions and that he needs to stay at the facility.

He said the prosecution argued they want to treat the juvenile as an adult for the purpose of trial and his further remand was warranted to complete formalities in this regard.

The official said the board has asked the police to file their say on the defence plea to give the juvenile's custody to his relatives as his parents are in police custody on separate charges related to the accident.