Shivraj marks out priorities — raise income of farmers

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took charge of the Union Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday and vowed to work for farmers’ welfare, which he said is the government’s top priority.

The four-time Madhya Pradesh CM has also been allocated the rural development ministry in the new Cabinet.

“Prime Minister has resolved to double the income of farmers and the government will take every possible step for the welfare of farmers,” Chouhan told the media after taking charge. Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary also took charge as Ministers of State.