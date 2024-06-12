Shivraj marks out priorities — raise income of farmers

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took charge of the Union Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday and vowed to work for farmers’ welfare, which he said is the government’s top priority.
The four-time Madhya Pradesh CM has also been allocated the rural development ministry in the new Cabinet.
“Prime Minister has resolved to double the income of farmers and the government will take every possible step for the welfare of farmers,” Chouhan told the media after taking charge. Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary also took charge as Ministers of State.
Chouhan said the agriculture ministry would work as an important link in realising PM Modi’s resolve of a developed country. “Farmer welfare is the top priority of the Prime Minister,” he said, adding that he, his fellow ministers and officers will work together as a team. “We will put in all our hard work and efforts,” the minister said.
Chouhan said he has handed over a ‘Sankalp Patra’ to his officers, which contains the guarantees of the Prime Minister and also steps to be taken for the welfare of farmers. “Work will also begin today to fulfill every resolution for the welfare of farmers. Let us all join hands and dedicate ourselves to the work of farming and the welfare of farmers from now itself,” he said.
Meanwhile, farmers’ organisation All India Kisan Sabha took exception to Chouhan’s appointment as the agriculture minister, citing the killing of six farmers in Madhya Pradesh when he was the CM.