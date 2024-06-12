Son Kartikeya or a key aide—who will succeed Shivraj from Budhni?

BHOPAL: While Shivraj Singh Chouhan made debut as a union minister in Delhi, assuming charge of agriculture-farmers welfare and rural development ministries on Tuesday, the ruling BJP circles in state speculated about the possible names who could succeed the 65-year-old ex-CM in his assembly constituency Budhni.

Though Chouhan is yet to quit his MP Vidhan Sabha membership, BJP and power corridors in Bhopal and home district Sehore are already speculating about the possible candidates who could be fielded by the BJP from Budhni seat – which since 2006 has been synonymous with the saffron party’s longest serving CM.

Sources in the ruling party in Bhopal and Sehore claimed that two names – including former Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava and Chouhan’s elder son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan – are the frontrunners for possible BJP candidate from Budhni, once Chouhan quits from the seat and the by-polls are announced by the ECI.