Tripura: Tipra Motha minister unhappy with portfolios, to discuss it with Shah

AGARTALA: Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma, who became a minister in the BJP-led government in Tripura, said he was unhappy with the portfolios allotted to him and was looking to take up the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters, Debbarma said he has already raised the issue with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"I am not happy with the departments allocated to me. The Forest department is okay, but I'm not satisfied with the Printing & Stationery and Science & Technology excluding TREDA. I met the CM a few days back and urged him to allocate some important departments to me, so that I could help the rural people," he said on Tuesday.

Debbarma said he would soon visit Delhi to meet Shah, and take up the issue with him.

"I have been in politics for the last 22 years. Many MLAs get many things even after completing only five years in politics. There is no point if I don't get important portfolios. I am not against the government but I have to perform," he added.

"If one looks at my experience, I was elected as an MLA many years ago and worked in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as an executive member, and also performed my duties as leader of the opposition in the assembly.

After Tipra Motha joined the state government in March, Animesh Debbarma, who was the leader of the opposition, and Brishaketu Debbarma were given minister positions. Brishaketu Debbarma was made MoS of the Industries & Commerce Department.