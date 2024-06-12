UP Congress pitched for Priyanka vs Modi contest in Varanasi, party decided against it, says Ajay Rai

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that had his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contested the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost by two or three lakh votes, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Wednesday said the state unit wanted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.

The party decided against fielding Priyanka from Varanasi and chose her for campaigning for the INDIA bloc across the country, Rai added.

The Congress had fielded Rai from the Varanasi parliamentary seat. Modi defeated Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes.

The Congress party has planned a thanksgiving and Gratitude Yatra on June 13, 2024 in North Assembly of Varanasi from 4 pm.

On his first visit to Rae Bareli after the Lok Sabha elections, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday commented that had his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contested from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost by 2-3 lakh votes.

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting, Gandhi said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have changed the political narrative and shown the way for the country. “The people of Uttar Pradesh voted against hatred, arrogance and lies,” said Gandhi.