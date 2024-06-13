Five killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad

GHAZIABAD (UP): Five people were killed and two injured when a fire broke out in a residential building here, police said on Thursday. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire.

Information was received about the fire in the building in Behta Hajipur under the Loni Border police station area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police personnel and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued a woman and a child from the building, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma told PTI.

According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit led to the fire, police said.