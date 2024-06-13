I&B cracks the whip, asks pvt news channels not to live-stream anti-terror ops

NEW DELHI: The information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry on Wednesday cautioned private news channels against live telecast of anti-terrorist operations by the security forces.

The ministry issued the advisory in view of the “extensive TV coverage” by some news channels of two counter-terrorism operations in Kathua and Doda.

“Such telecast is in violation of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and liable for action thereunder. Therefore, all TV channels are advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by the security forces in the interest of national security and to safeguard innocent lives. Media coverage may be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government till the operation concludes,” it said.

The ministry said that it had already issued advisories to all TV channels in the past.

“Rule 6(1)(p) states that no programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces,” the advisory from the ministry clarified.