It's official: Uttrakhand's Joshimath is now Jyotirmath again

DEHRADUN: The mythological city of Joshimath in Uttarakhand has been officially renamed as Jyotirmath.

The decision was announced by the state government after getting approval from the Centre.

Fulfilling a promise made a year ago, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced to change the official name of Joshimath tehsil in Chamoli district to its historical title, Jyotirmath.

The name change was initially proposed by local residents and several organisations during a ceremony held at Ghat in Chamoli district last year, where the decision to rename the ancient name of Jyotirmath back to it was formally announced.

The locals of the mythological city of Joshimath, gateway to Badrinath shrine, which came into the limelight after the natural disaster land submergence in early 2023, had been demanding to name Joshimath as Jyotirmath for a long time.