J&K on high alert after four terror strikes in three days

SRINAGAR: A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir following four back-to-back militant attacks in three districts of Jammu region in three days and intelligence inputs of a possible fidayeen attack.

Two militants were killed in an encounter in Saida Sukhal village in Hira Naga sector, close to the International Border, in Kathua district. The encounter had started last night after militants barged into a house in the village and demanded food and water.

“The father-son duo present in the house grew suspicious and raised an alarm. As they attempted to escape, militants lobbed a grenade and fired gunshots,” ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said. The security men immediately launched a search operation. “During the operation, there was a gunfight. The firefight continued till today afternoon during which both militants were killed. One militant was killed last night while another was killed today,” the ADGP said.