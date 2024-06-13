Nadda in cabinet, who will be next BJP chief?

NEW DELHI: With BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s tenure set to end on June 30 and he is part of the Modi 3.0 cabinet, the party is looking for his successor. Nadda is likely to be appointed the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha this time, taking over from Piyush Goyal.

“With Nadda’s term set to end this month, the BJP is on a hunt for his successor to steer the party forward,” said a senior BJP functionary, adding that the leadership will consider holding elections to fill the post as soon as possible, especially with assembly polls for several states being lined up this year.

Several names are doing the rounds within the BJP circles for the top post. Among the front runners is BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is in charge of the party affairs in Bihar and is known for his organisational skills. Tawde is considered the most successful headhunter for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “Most importantly, he remains available to party workers. That too, at a time when a majority of senior BJP leaders remains inaccessible to people,” said the leader.