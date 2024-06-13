Onion prices may soar again if procurement lags

NEW DELHI: Onion prices are likely to soar if government does not intervene and accelerate procurement, say experts and traders’ associations.

Lesser production of onion due to drought-like conditions in Maharashtra and slower rate of procurement by the government agencies to maintain a buffer have fuelled onion prices in the last one month.

The retail price of the kitchen essential has risen by around 20% and wholesale price by 15% in the past one month. Last year this time, the retail price was around Rs 21/kg and wholesale price at Rs 1,581.97/quintal.

Currently, the retail price in Delhi and other metro cities is ranges from Rs 35-40, which was around Rs 20-25 a month ago. Market experts say the onion price will further rise beyond Rs 50-60 as new kharif crops are expected to arrive in September and October.