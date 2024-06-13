Provide children with special needs free uniforms, textbooks and midday meals; centre issues advisory to states

NEW DELHI: The centre has issued an advisory to all states and union territories to ensure that all children with special needs (CwSN) are provided free uniforms, free textbooks, and midday meals.

The Union Education Ministry said CwSN children studying in government or government-aided inclusive, home-based or special schools are provided with Right To Education (RTE) entitlements such as free uniforms, free textbooks, interventions under the Inclusive Education component of Samagra Shiksha Scheme, and mid-day meal under PM POSHAN, if need be in the form of dry ration or Direct Benefit Transfer.

The advisory, which was issued on June 7 but announced on Thursday, is aimed at specifically addressing the nutritional needs of the CwSN students of special schools under the Social Welfare Department and also students with severe and multiple disabilities enrolled in home-based education by extending the coverage of its centrally-sponsored PM Poshan scheme; either in the form of dry rations or DBT as the case may be.

“The aim is to ensure the NEP 2020 objective of providing access to quality education for all including CwSN thereby realizing their Right to Education and promoting inclusive education,” the ministry said in a statement.

The National Education Policy 2020 emphasises that the education system must aim to attain equity and inclusion of all children including CwSN as defined under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The Samagra Shiksha scheme of the ministry is fully integrated with the objectives of NEP 2020, it said.