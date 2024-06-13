Rising death toll among Char Dham pilgrims sparks government concern

DEHRADUN: Five pilgrims on the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand lost their lives on Wednesday.

According to the State Disaster Management Center, three pilgrims died in Kedarnath, one in Badrinath, and one in Yamunotri.

According to the information received, the increasing figures of the death of devotees travelling to Char Dham in the high Himalayan regions have become a cause of concern for the government.

Of the total 116 pilgrims who lost their lives during the one-month-long yatra, 80 per cent died of heart attack, officials said on Thursday.

Within the initial month of the ongoing six-month Chardham Yatra, the administration has heightened its vigilance in response to the significant number of fatalities that have occurred.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, State Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar stated, "Our biggest dilemma arises when a pilgrim insists on embarking on the journey to the Dhams despite adverse health check-up results. Although counseling is provided to make them understand, in cases of non-compliance, they are required to sign an undertaking. In specific circumstances, elderly and medically vulnerable pilgrims are also advised to return."