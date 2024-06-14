2nd woman minister in Arunachal Pradesh after a gap of 36 yrs

GUWAHATI: After a wait of 36 years, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday got its second woman minister in Dasanglu Pul. The first to be appointed as a minister was Komoli Mossang. She made history in 1988 by becoming a deputy minister. She was appointed as a cabinet minister in 1990.

The 46-year-old Dasanglu is a 12th pass and wife of former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul. She was among 10 BJP candidates who had won the April 19 Assembly elections uncontested. Dasanglu was elated after her induction into the Pema Khandu ministry. “I am very happy. The women of the state are happy. The BJP has appointed a woman as a minister. I thank the BJP government and the Chief Minister on behalf of the women of the state,” she said. She said all women present at the swearing-in ceremony clapped when her name was called out to take oath. She said this showed how happy the women of the state were on her appointment.

“From the beginning, the BJP has been working relentlessly for the empowerment of women in the state,” Dasanglu said. She was a social worker prior to her election to the Assembly in 2016. She had then won a by-election from the Hayuliang constituency in eastern Arunachal.

Wife of former CM

