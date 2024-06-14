After election debacle, Ajit Pawar’s wife may be elected to RS unopposed

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s spouse Sunetra Pawar was the lone candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, filling in for Praful Patel’s vacant place. Today was the last day for the nomination.

When Sunetra filed her papers on Thursday, she was not accompanied by any BJP or Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader. That led to speculation that BJP might dump Ajit Pawar-led NCP as an ally, especially after an RSS snub that Ajit’s alignment with BJP damaged the latter in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sunetra recently lost the Lok Sabha election against NCP (SP) Supriya Sule in Baramati by a margin of over 1.50 lakh votes. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is a BJP ally while Sule contested as a party candidate on behalf of the 3-party alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi.