At least three dead as passengers jump from running train in Jharkhand after rumours of fire

RANCHI: At least three people died while several others were injured after some passengers of the Ranchi-Sasaram Intercity Express jumped from the train following rumours of a fire in the engine and got hit by a goods train coming in the opposite direction near Kumandih station in Jharkhand. The death toll may increase further as the rescue operation is still on.

According to Latehar SP Anjani Anjan, the deaths of three passengers, including a woman, have been confirmed while the rescue operation still continues.

“The incident took place after the passengers of Ranchi-Sasaram Intercity Express jumped from the running train following rumours of a fire in the engine and were run over by a goods train coming from the opposite direction. As of now, the bodies of three passengers have been recovered while the rescue operation is still on,” said Latehar SP Anjani Anjan. Sevral teams of the local police and CRPF are conducting the rescue operation and the injured are being rushed to the hospital, he added.