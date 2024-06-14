At least three dead as passengers jump from running train in Jharkhand after rumours of fire

RANCHI: At least three people died while several others were injured after some passengers of the Ranchi-Sasaram Intercity Express jumped from the train following rumours of a fire in the engine and got hit by a goods train coming in the opposite direction near Kumandih station in Jharkhand. The death toll may increase further as the rescue operation is still on.
According to Latehar SP Anjani Anjan, the deaths of three passengers, including a woman, have been confirmed while the rescue operation still continues.
“The incident took place after the passengers of Ranchi-Sasaram Intercity Express jumped from the running train following rumours of a fire in the engine and were run over by a goods train coming from the opposite direction. As of now, the bodies of three passengers have been recovered while the rescue operation is still on,” said Latehar SP Anjani Anjan. Sevral teams of the local police and CRPF are conducting the rescue operation and the injured are being rushed to the hospital, he added.
The SP said the incident took place near Kumandih station in Latehar.
An official communiqué from Indian Railways also confirmed the incident stating, “Today at Kumandih station under Dhanbad division, on hearing the rumour of fire in train no. 18635 Sasaram Intercity Express, some passengers got down from the train and got hit by a goods train coming from the other side.”
An eyewitness informed that the rumour of fire in the engine spread like wildfire and passengers travelling in the train panicked.
Finding no other option, they jumped from the train and started running here and there. Meanwhile, a goods train coming from the opposite direction ran over the passengers killing many of them on the spot,” said the eyewitness requesting anonymity.