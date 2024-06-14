Cracks in NDA come out wide open in Bihar

PATNA: Internal conflict within ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has come to the fore with results of the Lok Sabha elections announced and formation of BJP-led coalition government at the centre.

BJP, a major ally of NDA, could win only 12 out of 17 seats it contested in the election. Its ally--Janata Dal (United), which contested 16 seats, however, emerged victorious on equal number of seats that BJP won in the election. Two other allies — LJP (RV) won five seats and HAM one seat, respectively.

On Thursday, former BJP MP from Gaya (SC) seat Hari Manjhi alleged that state BJP president and Bihar’s deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary failed to transfer votes of his own caste—Kushwaha—in favour of NDA candidates.

Kushwahas before the polls were considered to be supporters of NDA. But the equation changed in the 2024 election and ‘INDIA’ fielded candidates from Kushwaha community on some key constituencies. Manjhi, two-time (ex) MP from Gaya, raised questions on Samrat Choudhary leadership and said that he could not win confidence of members of his caste despite a whirl-wind campaign.