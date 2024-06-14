Culture ministry issues guidelines for contractual interns, research fellows

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture has issued a set of guidelines to streamline the hiring of short-term contractual interns and research associates in its Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums (GLAM) division.
The objective is to make stop-gap arrangements against the existing vacant posts and also to provide opportunities to fresh graduates.
According to the ministry, the hired interns will get hands on experience and can connect with industry academia in the field of Museology, Archaeology and Art History. The institutions under the culture ministry can also benefit from the interns, who will be assisting the existing staff.
The ministry said there is an acute shortage of trained manpower in government museums under it as well as facilities under the states and private entities. It added that the lack of skilled workforce in the field clearly indicates disconnect between the industry and academia, and hence, there is a need to link these areas by making trained workers available in the industry.
“The engagement of the interns will be made through on-campus selection. The lndian lnstitute of Heritage (llH), Noida, will write to other
institutes to organise campus selections at IIH. All the organisations have been asked to send requests to project their demands for engagement of short-term contractual interns and research associates to IIH,” read the guidelines.
The guidelines state that the interns will be engaged against the existing vacant posts and the fund requirements will be met from the available budget under the salary head.
The initiative to engage interns is a pilot project and will be reviewed after a year. lf the project is successful, it will be scaled up in other Central and state institutes, said the officials.
