Gehlot schemes come under Rajasthan BJP government scrutiny

JAIPUR: After the poll code of conduct was lifted, the Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan has ordered a review of the decisions made during the final year of the previous Ashok Gehlot dispensation.
Sharma has appointed a sub-committee to look into the formation of 19 districts and three divisions, a strategic move by Gehlot before the assembly polls. The sub-committee includes Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kanhaiyalal Meena, Suresh Rawat and Hemant Meena.
If the committee’s report is unfavourable, some districts might face dissolution, sources in the government said.
The BJP had criticised the creation of new districts under Gehlot’s tenure following local protests against many of the smaller districts. The BJP had vowed to review the districts if they came to power.
In another significant move, more than 2,000 Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools in Rajasthan may be converted to Hindi medium. The education department last month sought reports from district authorities on the current status of these schools, including teacher and student numbers, to determine whether to continue them as Hindi medium institutions.
“This review will also consider alignment with the central government’s new education policy,” an official said. The previous Gehlot government had transformed about 2070 government schools into English medium institutions, naming them Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar said, “The government is assessing the necessity of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools in Rajasthan. Decisions will be based on this review and whether the schools meet the new education policy standards.”
The BJP government is also considering the closure or merger of about 100 colleges established under the Rajasthan College Education Society (RajCES) during the Congress government’s term.
“Reports indicate several flaws in these institutions. A high-powered committee will review 303 such colleges,” an official said. The committee, chaired by Kota Open University Vice Chancellor Kailash Sodani, includes six members.
“The committee will evaluate these colleges based on student enrollment, regional necessity, and alignment with the National Education Policy, and will submit a report within 30 days,” the official said.
An internal report suggests that many colleges were opened without necessity, making their operation detrimental to students and government. Out of the 303 colleges, only 25 have their own buildings and 278 operate in rented premises.