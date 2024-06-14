Gehlot schemes come under Rajasthan BJP government scrutiny

JAIPUR: After the poll code of conduct was lifted, the Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan has ordered a review of the decisions made during the final year of the previous Ashok Gehlot dispensation.

Sharma has appointed a sub-committee to look into the formation of 19 districts and three divisions, a strategic move by Gehlot before the assembly polls. The sub-committee includes Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kanhaiyalal Meena, Suresh Rawat and Hemant Meena.

If the committee’s report is unfavourable, some districts might face dissolution, sources in the government said.

The BJP had criticised the creation of new districts under Gehlot’s tenure following local protests against many of the smaller districts. The BJP had vowed to review the districts if they came to power.