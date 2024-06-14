Jharkhand HC keeps its order reserved in Hemant Soren’s bail application

RANCHI: After hearing both sides, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday kept its order reserved in the bail application filed by former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in land scam case.

Soren, after the rejection of his interim bail plea and subsequent withdrawal of his petition from the Supreme Court, has moved the Jharkhand High Court seeking regular bail for him.

Soren is currently under judicial custody after being arrested by ED on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

Notably, the PMLA court has already rejected his bail application, following which he moved to High Court. Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren remained seated in the court during the hearing.

Senior Advocate, SV Raju, appearing on behalf of ED, told the court that since Hemant Soren is the largest beneficiary of the scam, he should not be granted bail. Raju further added that Hemant Soren has illegally occupied 8.86 acres of land in Bargain area, which is money laundering under the provisions of PMLA 2002.

Opposing the bail, ED’s lawyer said that Hemant Soren is an influential person and he had made every effort to save himself by using state machinery. If granted bail, Soren may try to obstruct the investigation by misusing the state machinery, he said.

Raju also informed the court that, there was a plan to build a banquet hall on the said land located in Bargain and a map was also sent on Hemant Soren’s mobile phone by Architect Vinod Singh. Moreover, Vinod Singh had also identified the said land by surveying the behest of Soren’s media advisor Abhishek Prasad ‘Pintu’, he said.