Leave nothing to chance, PM on J&K security

NEW DELHI: Hours before departing to Italy for attending the G-7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials and reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following recent terror attacks.

The PM has directed the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials to ensure total safety of people and a terror-free environment. As a part of the meeting, the PM also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said the PM told the officials to deploy the “full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities” to check even minor terrorist activity.

The PM told officials that no chance should be left from being utilised to completely annihilate the terror tentacles across Jammu and Kashmir. The PM’s directives come at a time when J&K is getting ready to handle the security of Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin this month. The yatra till continue until August 19.

“The discussion that the PM had also included security aspects linked to the upcoming assembly elections, tentatively due in September after the Supreme Court mandated it recently,” said a source.

Officials attending the review meeting with the PM gave him briefs on the entire security situation and details of adopted security paradigms stating as how the security forces have intensified counter-terror operations in the wake of some incidents.