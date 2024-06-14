Out to douse Almora fire, 4 members of forest dept team burnt to death

DEHRADUN: Four forest workers died trying to douse a forest fire near Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, in the Civil Soyam Forest Division of Almora. Four other forest workers, who were seriously injured in this incident, have been rushed to the Haldwani Base Hospital for treatment.

According to the information received by this newspaper, on Thursday, a team of eight members from the forest department arrived at the Binsar Sanctuary in Almora district upon receiving information about unknown individuals setting fire in the jungle. Unfortunately, this team fell victim to the fierce blaze, resulting in the death of four forest personnel on spot. The department’s Bolero vehicle was also reduced to ashes.