Out to douse Almora fire, 4 members of forest dept team burnt to death

DEHRADUN: Four forest workers died trying to douse a forest fire near Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, in the Civil Soyam Forest Division of Almora. Four other forest workers, who were seriously injured in this incident, have been rushed to the Haldwani Base Hospital for treatment.
According to the information received by this newspaper, on Thursday, a team of eight members from the forest department arrived at the Binsar Sanctuary in Almora district upon receiving information about unknown individuals setting fire in the jungle. Unfortunately, this team fell victim to the fierce blaze, resulting in the death of four forest personnel on spot. The department’s Bolero vehicle was also reduced to ashes.
Parag Madhukar Dhakate, special secretary to the chief minister, said in an official statement that the government is closely monitoring the incident. “Upon receiving news of a Bolero vehicle carrying eight forest personnel being trapped in the rapidly spreading forest fire, the forest department staff swiftly responded to the scene,” disclosed Special Secretary Dhakate. In light of this tragic incident, an emergency rescue team was promptly dispatched to the incident site.
Confirming the deaths of four individuals in the forest fire in Binsar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhruv Singh Martolia told this daily, “Four people, including forest guards, perished in the blaze, while four others, including the driver, suffered severe burns and have been taken to the hospital in Haldwani.”