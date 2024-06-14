Pema Khandu CM for 3rd time in row

GUWAHATI: BJP leader Pema Khandu was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lt Gen (retired) KT Parnaik at a function held in Itanagar.

Union ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) were among dignitaries present. Chowna Mein was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. He served in the post in the previous government.

Ten others were sworn in as Cabinet ministers. They are Biyuram Waghe, Nyato Dukam, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Wanki Lowang, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Mama Natung, Dasanglu Pul, Balo Raja, Kento Jini and Ojing Tasing.

Dasanglu, wife of former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, is the only woman to be sworn in as a minister.

Khandu was first elected as the chief minister in 2016 after a power struggle in the then ruling Congress. Later, 43 MLAs led by him had switched to ally People’s Party of Arunachal and then, to the BJP leading to the formation of a saffron party government.

After his swearing-in on Thursday, Khandu told the media it was because of people’s blessings that the BJP could retain power. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda, stating that the BJP contested the polls in the state under their leadership and got success.

“In the past, the Narendra Modi government took a series of development initiatives in the Northeast. Keeping that in mind, people gave us 46 of the 60 Assembly seats and the state’s two parliamentary seats. They have cooperated with Modi Ji by electing the BJP again,” Khandu said.