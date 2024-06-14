PM Modi meets Zelenskyy, Macron and Rishi Sunak on margins of G7

BARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks several global leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region. He met with French President Emmanuel Macron Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

It is learnt that Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict during their meeting.

Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.